United Way of Morgan County is seeking donations for the new Community Crisis Fund that will be used for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
In partnership with local governments, businesses, and nonprofits, the new Community Crisis Funds will concentrate on feeding people, providing emergency assistance and providing support to distressed agencies.
A release from United Way said local nonprofits will be crucial in providing meals to children out of school, rent and utilities assistance to families experiencing layoffs, health services to the homeless and more.
Donations can be made by sending a check to United Way at P.O. Box 1058, Decatur, AL, 35602; or online at uwmcal.org.
Anyone needing assistance should call 211, United Way of Morgan County’s information and referral service, or visit uwmcal.org.
