The number of recorded COVID-19 cases in Alabama stands at 827, according to figures released Sunday afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The state has also recorded its fourth coronavirus-related death. The counties of residence of those who have died, according to ADPH, are Chambers, Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison.
Locally, Morgan County had 17 recorded coronavirus cases, up two from Saturday. Limestone County remains at 16, and Lawrence County remains at three. Madison County has 78 recorded cases, up from 62 on Saturday.
Jefferson County continues to have the most cases in the state at 250.
