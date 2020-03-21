The Alabama Department of Public health said this afternoon the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 131. Locally, there are no cases reported in Morgan and Lawrence counties. Limestone County has one case, and Madison County has nine cases.
Jefferson County has nearly half of the state's coronavirus cases at 61. Shelby County was next with 16, and Lee County next with 12.
