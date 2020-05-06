Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market vendors say the addition of online orders and new coronavirus prevention measures have worked well four weeks into the season.
“I think as the market starts marketing (online orders) more, it will do really well,” said Bobby Scott of Scott Honey Farms. “A lot of our products have sold through that.”
Customers can shop for local produce and other items online from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Thursday. Buyers pay through the Venmo app and pick up their orders on Friday from 10 a.m.-noon at the market.
Market manager Elizabeth Thompson also organized a $25 box of assorted items that people can order online each week. Last week's box featured strawberries, red new potatoes, Swiss chard, Vidalia onions, a head of lettuce, potted flowers and tea cakes from three different local vendors.
She said the market is currently selling about 25 boxes per week but expects that number to go up to 40 when more produce comes in.
“I talk to the farmers on a weekly basis and ask them what they will have in excess for produce for Friday,” Thompson said. “From what information I gather, I can come up with a box that seems appealing.”
The online sales are helping reduce the number of customers browsing in the market as it limits the number of shoppers to 25 under the pavilion at one time and keeps vendors 6 feet apart. Customers are not allowed to touch the produce, which is blocked off by yellow caution tape.
Marilyn Champion of Champion Farms said the safety measures are easing the stress of selling at the market.
“The customers have been very patient,” Champion said. “I like it because they’re not all up in my face. It’s been good.”
Hand-washing and hand sanitizers stations are also set up. Customers enter through one end of the pavilion and exit at a different area.
“The farmers market has helped run things well given the circumstances,” said Johnny Lawrence of Cedar Valley Farms. “They have a lot of signs up, and people are following them.”
Saturdays have been the busiest day for the market with crowds increasing by about 100 each week. There were more than 500 customers at the market Saturday.
Thompson said the market may be stricter on a timed entry policy when more produce starts to ripen as the weather gets warmer.
“Everyone who has come is very happy,” Thompson said. “They want to be there. They are lining up where they need to.”
Scott said he experienced a smaller crowd than normal during his first Saturday of the year — April 26 — at the market, but he was pleased with the sales he made.
“The population was a lot lower, but the sales were up,” he said. “I didn’t expect the sales to be that high. Instead of a big packed out event like it normally used to be, it was just a casual flow of traffic.”
Thompson said she plans to keep the online store operating year-round. The boxes will be on sale through November.
