Meals on Wheels & More, a program that delivers about 300 hot meals each weekday to the elderly and homebound in Morgan County, issued a call for volunteers.
“We have had many of our veteran volunteers temporarily stop delivering meals because of their own fragile health so we are trying to recruit temporary volunteers to step up to cover those routes,” said Cindy Anderson, Community Action Partnership of North Alabama’s director of community services.
Anderson said members of Epic Church and the Decatur Police Department’s volunteer program contacted CAPNA about delivering meals.
“Our community is pretty amazing to step up in uncertain times like this. We don’t have a clue how long this crisis will last, but we refuse to panic. We are trying to be proactive by having a backup plan if daily deliveries are not possible,” Anderson said.
Individuals interested in volunteering can contact the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama at 256-355-7843 or visit capna.org/volunteer.
“We will continue to deliver meals as long as we can as these individuals are already vulnerable and this vital service allows them to remain home and ensures that someone is checking on their well-being,” Anderson said.
