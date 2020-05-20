Wayne Farms of Decatur is accepting online orders for chicken products in another sale. The orders will be taken while supplies last.
Pickup for the orders will be at Old Time Pottery in Madison on Saturday.
Company officials are offering 40-pound cases of chicken tenders, breasts and thighs from $60 to $74.
To place an online order, visit savorybutcher.com/community-routes/wayne-farms-al. Pickup times are from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Company spokesman Frank Singleton said the sale was popular in Decatur on April 8 and they have partnered with The Savory Butcher for prepayment and to avoid traffic backups and delays. In the Decatur sale near the Beltline and Alabama 24, motorists clogged the roadways to get into the site and Decatur police shut down the sale.
“This sale is pre-order and no sales on site,” Singleton added.
