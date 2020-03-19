Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge closed its visitor center and observation building today due to concerns over the coronavirus, supervisory ranger Teresa Adams said.
The trails and picnic table area remain open. Individuals can access trails near the visitor center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
