Foreigners line up at the departure area of Manila's International Airport, Philippines on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Philippine government lifted a 72-hour deadline for thousands of foreign travelers to leave the country's main northern region which has been placed under quarantine due to the growing number of coronavirus infections, officials said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. [JOEAL CALUPITAN/AP PHOTO]