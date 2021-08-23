Kim Lewis, chief executive officer and co-founder of Project XYZ and a Calhoun graduate, will be a panel member at Calhoun Community College’s 13th annual Student Success Symposiums on Tuesday.
The panel will also include Calhoun staff member Pam Thurman and student Dellroy Tulloch.
The symposiums will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun’s Decatur campus and at 12:30 p.m. in the Student Center at Sparkman Building on the Huntsville campus.
The theme for this year’s symposium is “The Road to Student Success.” Both sessions are free and open to all students.
Lewis is owner of Project XYZ, which provides engineering, logistics, information technology and alternative energy services, as well as health care IT, and has grown into a multi-million dollar corporation.
In addition to the symposium, Calhoun students will have an opportunity to visit the tables of on-campus clubs and organizations to learn about membership. These organizations cover a broad range of interests including professional, international, religious, academic honorary, and special interest groups.
