The Decatur City Council today officially approved a contract and $8,474 annual raise for Todd Pinion to become the city's new police chief.
The council majority voted for the promotion of Pinion, who had been a captain before becoming interim chief in January. Councilman Billy Jackson abstained.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Pinion’s annual salary as chief will be $92,697, a 10% increase over the $84,223 he was paid as captain and interim chief.
City regulations require the police chief to live in the city and, despite living about 4,200 feet from the city limits, Pinion said after his selection he will comply and move into the city as part of his employment agreement.
Pinion, 43, is in his 17th year with DPD. He replaces Nate Allen, who resigned Jan. 25. A day later, Pinion was promoted to interim chief.
The council selected Pinion over two other finalists, retired Capt. Chris Jones and retired Lt. James Buchli.
Sandlin said Pinion's official start date as chief will be May 30. He will be sworn in May 31, with a reception scheduled for after the ceremony, she said.
