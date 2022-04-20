Decatur Fire & Rescue is beginning a new program, “Lend a Hand, Decatur,” that offers CPR instruction on utilizing strictly hands-only techniques.
This hands-on cardiopulmonary resuscitation program is available to give businesses and community organizations the help they need to save lives.
Hands-only CPR can be demonstrated within a few minutes, Training Chief Christopher Phillips said.
Contact Lt. Brandon Sivley at 256-341-4860 to arrange the training.
