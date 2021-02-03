Two Athens men arrested Tuesday face multiple felony charges involving the burglary of Mildred’s Restaurant in Ardmore and the theft of checks from Willow Contracting in Lester, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The office said Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, of Shaw Road, was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree burglary, and Luis Rodriguez, 32, also of Shaw Road, was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Both men are being held in the Limestone County Jail, with no bail set yet.
The office said that with the arrests, it anticipates being able to clear up several thefts in Athens and Limestone County.
