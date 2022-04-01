Arrests
• Michael Lacy Peterson, 45, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cody Jordan Brown, 22, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Daniel Ray Webster, 41, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Robert Cody Sledge, 33, Decatur; drug trafficking, third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $13,500. (Priceville police)
• Jamie Kane Latham, 45, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Victoria Leigh Lawson, 50, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandon Bailey, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Fred Dews, Tanner; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua McLemore, Harvest; first-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Nicole Shellnutt, 40, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
