Arrests
• Ronald Dale Amerson, 45, 1402 Stage Road S.W., Hartselle; leaving the scene of an accident; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kwan Monae Scott, 22, 1318 Terrehaute Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• April Nicole Holladay, 33, 103 Timberland Trace N.W., Madison; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shane Bryce Bradshaw, 33, full address not given, Cullman; first-degree possession of marijuana; released from Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bail. (Morgan sheriff)
