Arrests
• Kimberley Odivina Summers, 33, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Rickey Darnell Bates, 55, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Leigh Carter, 50, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Daniel Ray Webster, 41, Decatur; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Stephun Montez Johnson, 27, Decatur; second-degree theft, four counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card, five counts of burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Quintel Chapman, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian White II, Lester; electronic solicitation of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
