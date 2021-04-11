Arrests
• Harley W. Hill, 23, 911 Betty St., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randall Daly, 64, 27016 New Bethel Road, Elkmont; first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance, manufacture/sale/transfer of precursor chemicals and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set on the drug charges and bail set at $1,750 on the misdemeanors. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 37, 204 Bailey St., Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
