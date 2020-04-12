Arrests
Bryan David McIntyre, 35, 585 Roundtop Road, Falkville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000 (Hartselle police)
James Thomas Brown, 39, homeless; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300 (Decatur police)
Dustie Rose George, 27, 29106 Lakeview Street, Ardmore; possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,500 (Limestone sheriff)
Kelin Alise Norris, 20, 138 N.E. Chase Road, Huntsville; leaving the scene of an accident; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $8,000 (Limestone sheriff)
Dale Edward Sheaks, 34, 4450 LaGrange Road; Leighton; possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500 (Athens police)
Kevin Joe Martin, 33, 22251 Buttermilk Way, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500 (Athens police)
Trent Dylan Miller, 21, 20274 Townsend Ford Road, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set (Limestone sheriff)
Michelle Rose McLaughlin, 38, 26950 Hundley Way, Madison; manufacture of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set (Limestone sheriff)
