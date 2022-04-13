Arrests
• Anthony Brandon Woods, 51, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Javonne Darnell Sears, 34, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Samantha Marie Reeves, 30, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Abreonia Kanese Sales, 30, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Brittany Diamond Thomas, 34, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Roderick Tucker, 28, Florence; drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Ricky Williams, 28, Florence; drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Todd Alan Givens, 56, Moulton; two counts of possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Rodney Felton Hill, 58, Moulton; drug trafficking, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $12,300. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Lamarcus Ricks, 19, Florence; drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jamie Michelle Parker, 35, Hillsboro; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Vickie Bayne Canterbury, 60, Trinity; drug trafficking, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Patrick Scott Cooper, 42, Hillsboro; violating sex offender registration act; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Raymond Chad Gibson, 45, Town Creek; distribution of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Devondrick Derrell Bailey, 33, Huntsville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Tiffany Davis, Ardmore; three counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chaze McKinnon, Boaz; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Williams, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
