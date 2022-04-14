Arrests
• Rickey Darnell Bates, 55, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800. (Decatur police)
• Osy Deshaun Mason, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Nicole Shelnutt, 40, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Timothy Combs, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Hayslett, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Darius Powers, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• Matthew Sims, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon K. Cottingham, 43, Moulton; three counts of third-degree theft, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of credit/debit card, second-degree forgery; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $8,750. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Veronica Hughes, 41, Leighton; possession of burglar’s tools; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Courtland police)
• Tony Lane, 36, Russellville; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,400. (Courtland police)
• Gilbert N. Musgrave, 39, Muscle Shoals; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (State troopers)
