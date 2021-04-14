Arrests
• Christopher Dale Smith Jr., 35, 614 13th Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Decatur police)
• Toyman Toyray Freeman, 24, 1007 Eighth Ave. N.E., Decatur; drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Decatur police)
• Isaac Arthur Brown, 33, 1605 Brownsferry St., Athens; discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Karman Gabriel Castanio, 28, 14446 Sloan Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
