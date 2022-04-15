Arrests
• Joshua Eugene Childers, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Lasonya Atwood, 49, Birmingham; two counts of attempt to commit controlled substance crime; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Riley Smith Clinkscales, 68, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Mollie Sue Behan, 29, Decatur; two counts of fraud; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Danny Ray Atkinson, 61, no address given; possession of dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kimberly Jan Appleton Kyle, 44, Athens; first-degree theft, fraudulent use of credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Gregory Komara, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Ardmore police)
