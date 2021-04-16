Arrests
• Timothy Jerome Pegues, 49, 1006 Thomas Drive S.W., Decatur; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,300. (Morgan sheriff, Decatur police)
• Demetrius Dushawn Johnson, 26, 609 Brewer St. S.E., Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Tawana Terrayl Hurley, 25, 1221 Lane Road S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Michael Nathaniel Wilbanks, 28, 1240 Morgan County 1343, Vinemont; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charlie Ray Cain Jr., 52, homeless; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathon Colby Parsons, 29, 23857 Alabama 99, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Asia Daishaae Malone, 24, 3602 Kenard Ave., Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nathan Bradley James Timms, 23, 152 Empire Lane, Huntsville; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.