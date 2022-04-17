Arrests
• Miguel Angel Hernandez, 32; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Daniel Ray Webster, 41, Decatur; three counts of first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Roy Harold Lentz Jr., 40, Decatur; second-degree sexual abuse; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Maurice Cortez Burton, 42, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Hartselle police)
• Mollie Sue Behan, 29, Decatur; first-degree theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $34,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kirby Hunter Williams, 24, Athens; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bridget Brown Hall, 43, Somerville; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $17,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel Craig Abbott, 37, Decatur; second-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $37,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Antonio Castro, 35, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Tyler Brandon Pugh, 23, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Delois Jones Savage, 62, Courtland; first-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (North Courtland police)
• Joseph Dowd, Hartselle; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ricky Haggermaker Jr., Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Harrison Jr., Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary McKnight, Ardmore, Tennessee; violation of sex offender registration act; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy Towe, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
