Arrests
• Angie Enid Lewis, 26, 1013 18th Ave. S.E., Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Scott Patrick Kilby, 24, 27842 Saddle Trail, Toney; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Douglas Leon Green, 56, 8230 Beechwood Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $8,250. (Athens police)
