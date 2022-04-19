ARRESTS
• Cedric Demar Heard, 50, Birmingham; two counts of second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Levi Dylan Hicks, 30, Huntsville; second-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• Prentess Jamar Foster, 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• Scottie Verneal Hood, 52, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Decatur police)
• Lorenzo Love Jr., 33, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• Harry Thompson Wells, 52, Pulaski, Tennessee; second-degree sodomy; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Decatur police)
• April Dawn Aycock, 47, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Moulton police)
• Corey K. Barnes, 29, Trinity; first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft, third-degree forgery; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Joshua Temoka Dutton, 34, Trinity; first-degree theft, third-degree forgery, illegal possession of credit/debit card; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Catherine Barker, Ardmore; first-degree manufacturing of controlled substance, second-degree manufacturing of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff, Huntsville police)
• Benjamin Hill, Elkmont; first-degree forgery, first-degree possession of stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Sneath, Huntsville; first-degree forgery, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
