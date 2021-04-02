Arrests
• Britt Delon Langford, 4226 Old McGee Road, Tuscaloosa; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 23188 St. John Road, Athens; fraud; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Raul Manuel Nieves, 49, 1704 S. Virginia St., Hopkinsville, Kentucky; first-degree stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Juan Jose Mendoza-Flores, 21, 23899 Norman Lane, Elkmont; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Athens police)
• Joshua Robert Yant, 36, 27540 Thach Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Ardmore police)
