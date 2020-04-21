Arrests
• Benjamin Hunter Griffin, 24, 254 Turney Ridge Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Deontay Romell Prettyman Jr., 19, 2702 Winthrop Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Reymundo James Rodriguez, 35, 1025 Rock Spring Road 2, Hartselle; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Roger Dale Guess, Jr., 39, 236 County Road 299, Trinity; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Alan Jennings, 38, 144 Keton Lane, Madison; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $8,500. (Madison police)
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 22, homeless; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
