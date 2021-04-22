Arrests
• Nathan William Eady, 29, 907 Lane Road N.W., F8, Hartselle; breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Karla Leonela Valdivia-Maldonado, 22, 3012 Holiday Drive S.W., Huntsville; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16789 Poplar Creek Road, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dalton Ray Hayes, 37, 322 Rose Drive, Florence; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sarah Beth Barran, 30, 10708 Paradise Shores Road, Athens; four counts of third-degree forgery and first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,500. (Athens police)
• Phillip Houston Jones, 22, 141 St. Clair Road, Hazel Green; four counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
