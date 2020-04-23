Arrests
• Daniel Allen Drane, 25, 310 Harris St., Hartselle; possession of burglary tools; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Allen Breeding, 31, 1917 Eighth St. S.E., Decatur; theft by fraudulent leasing; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 30, 409 Skyview Drive No. 4, Athens; distribution of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Donald Joseph Key, 55, 144 Quick School Road, Fayetteville, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance with intent; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $12,000. (Limestone sheriff)
