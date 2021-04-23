Arrests
• Ayanna Myli Pruitt, 21, 1825 Glenn St. S.W., Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of theft and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,800. (Decatur police)
• Olivia Muse Hollon, 40, 305 Mackey St., Rogersville; two counts of first-degree theft by deception, two counts of third-degree forgery and identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lynn Margaret Hamrick, 29, 23810 Norman Lane, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.