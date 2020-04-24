Arrests
• Kenneth Charles Wilson, 32, 6882 Danville Road, Morgan County; possession of heroin; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Whitney Ray Bruce, 35, 715 Cedar Lake Road S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Tara Leigh Schurfeld, 32, Rodgersville; first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Limestone County jail with bail set at $9,000. (Athens police)
• Cristian Armondo Rios, 21, 11852 Kelly Lane, Tanner; first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Limestone County jail with bail set at $9,000. (Athens police)
• Christopher Lee Jordan, 31, 920 S.E. Fifth Ave., Decatur; using false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County jail with bail set at $3,800. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Eric Temple, 52, 21026 Edgewood Road, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 22, homeless; first-degree theft; in Limestone County jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
