Arrests
• Deborah Lynn Johnson, 50, 144 Greenbrooke Drive, Hazel Green; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stephanie Nicole Proctor, 24, 1603 Third Ave. S.W., Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• David Bradley Slager, 37, 1501 16th Ave. S.E., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23324 Elkton Road, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
