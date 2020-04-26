Arrests
• Steven Rudolph, 33, 314 Mockingbird Lane S.W., Decatur; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Andrew Lane Tucker, 2009 New Center Road Lot 5, Priceville; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Matthew Joseph Hoppenjans, 51, 2300 Pennylane S.E., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Tyquan Allen Robinson, 28, 1242 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Casey Wayne Anderson, 41, 302 Somerville St., Somerville; assault-domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kenneth Blake Peters, 32, 17033 Stone Valley Drive, Athens; assault-domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamal Phalon Anderson, 27, 107 Edinburg Drive, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Athens police)
• Richard Bono Sharpe, 47, 24491 Thach Road, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 47, 16543 Chris Way, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
