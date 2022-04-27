Arrests
• Houston Coleman Bradford, 24, Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sheneika Lavonne Clay, 37, McCalla; identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Priceville police)
• Milton Edward Jones Jr., 44, Falkville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ismal Woods, 36, Huntsville; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Corinthian Gilchrist, 28, Town Creek; second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Town Creek police)
• Steven Matthew McKelvey, 25, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Daxton Clifford Gillespie, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Paula Paulk, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Townsend, Huntsville; second-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
