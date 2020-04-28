Arrests
• Krystle Lee Woods, 34, 21 Spring Valley Drive, Danville; first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Decatur police)
• William Alfonzo Swopes, 4115 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $78,515. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Aaron Garner-Banks, 25, 615 Sunset Drive N.W., Decatur; second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $301,000. (Decatur police)
• Pam Lakisha Harris, 41, 3025 Rag Ave. S.W., Decatur; trafficking in stolen identities, five counts of illegal use of credit card, two counts of third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $122,000. (Decatur police)
• William Blake Flemons, 35, 4515 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville; possession of heroin, possession of an altered firearm, possession of methamphetamine, passion of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
