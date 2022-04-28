Arrests
• Frank Winfield Walkenhorst, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Rahkel Desha Riley, 23, Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Chastain Vitilar Tyree Grubbs, 28, Decatur; first-degree theft, forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $35,000. (Decatur police)
• Torrick Latez Spangler, 31, Decatur; domestic violence by strangulation; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Veronica Christopher, 58, Huntsville; third-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Miriam Ney Watson, 52, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Tamarrius Caver, 28, Birmingham; first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree theft, second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Durand Jones, 31, Decatur; possession of controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• William Bullard, Iuka, Mississippi; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Curley, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven McCurley, Athens; two counts of first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rodney Watkins, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
