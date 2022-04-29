Arrests
• Frederick Tawon Boykin, 40, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Summer Christina Shipley, 38, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christina Holmes Horton, 42, Hanceville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Curtis Lee Pickett, 34, Decatur; trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $26,100. (Decatur police)
• Torrick Latez Spangler, 31, Decatur; domestic violence by strangulation; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Alexander Mark Beumer, 31, Florence; drug trafficking; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Amanda Nicole Butler, 34, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Peyton Lee Parker, 25, Tanner; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• David Monroe, Ardmore; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carl Vernon Clinard, 44, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Tina Adams, Elkmont; manufacturing of controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Henson, Florence; third-degree burglary, third-degree forgery, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
