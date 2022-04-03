Arrests
• Randy Joe Hill, 54, Decatur; distribution of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Trey Butts, 26, Decatur; four counts of possessing/using stolen credit/debit card, three counts of forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $18,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ronald Richard Morgan, 60, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alex Hancock, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Corey Johnson, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Charles Collin Green, 44, Moulton; two counts of drug trafficking, four counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $20,700. (Moulton police)
