Arrests
• David Michael Halbert, 25, 1803 Windover Place S.W. 3, Decatur; two counts of fraudulent use of credit card; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Lee Blaxton, 36, 951 Shoal Creek Road, Morgan County; third-degree theft; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $48,924. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christian Armondo Rios, 21, 11852 Kelly Lane, Tanner; third-degree theft; in Limestone County jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Corey Brandon Farris, 34, 20669 Alabama 127, Athens; two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County jail with bail set at $9,000. (Limestone sheriff)
