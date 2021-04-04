Arrests
• Melissa McElroy Holmes, 54, 2357 Lynn Circle, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and seven misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800. (Decatur police)
• Raven Myiesha Hudson, 23, 3000 Woodway Drive, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
