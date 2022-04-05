Arrests
Nathan Dewel Lott, 41, Morgan County; possession of child pornography; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Morgan sheriff)
Lee Willie Thomas, 56, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
Andrew Scott Cunningham, 29, Athens; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
Bryan Harris, Hazel Green; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
Bobby Willard, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
Xavier Quyn-stef Thomas, 24, Leighton; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail set at $3,000. (Courtland police)
