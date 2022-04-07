Arrests
• Matthew Denzel Mosley, 26, Decatur; second-degree assault, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Decatur police)
• Jordon Deroyne Cole, 26, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Michael Dewayne Peterson Jr., 24, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Leon Mosley Jr., 31, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,400. (Decatur police)
• Andrew Scott Cunningham, 29, Athens; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Lucas Kyle Hackett, 34, Florence; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Matthew Wray, Ardmore; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Wendy Wray, Huntsville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
