Arrests
• Julie Annette Black, 38, 1216 15th Ave. S.E., Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance-heroin and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800. (Decatur police)
• Layne Marie Peters, 56, 1003 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Destiny Rae Glenn, 26, 21930 Hickory Hill Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• Benjamin Thomas Vickers, 42, 800 N. Beaty St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
