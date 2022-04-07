Arrests
• Billy Ray Orr, 55, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Angelica Maria Perez, 33, Huntsville; possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ray Allen Hill, 29, Mount Meigs; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Maurice Cortez Burton, 42, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Hartselle police)
• Jonathan Paul Grantland, 35, Hartselle; first-degree theft, fraud; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Hartselle police)
• Michael Lacy Peterson, 45, Decatur; two counts of second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Decatur police)
• Antonio Castro, 35, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Roger Dale McVay Sr., 67, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Alex Cody Watkins, 29, Decatur; two counts of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Decatur police)
• Chelsie Nicole Lampkin, 21, Decatur; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Thomas Anthony Roof, 30, Courtland; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Courtland police)
• Eric Bass, Athens; three counts of possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tervarius Horton, Athens; third-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
