Arrests
• Whitney Chevonda Crayton, 36, Decatur; possession of imitation drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of controlled substance; no longer in custody. (Decatur police)
• Demetricus Timayo Grizzard, 42, Decatur; illegal possession of prescription drugs; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• John Brian Alverson, 44, Fayetteville, Tennessee; first-degree theft, receiving stolen property in the first degree; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Decatur police)
• Guy Mack Cook III, 62, Hartselle; illegal possession of prohibited liquor; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nathan Dewight Roden, 31, Lacey’s Spring; unlawful possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $21,314.63. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stanley Leon Foster Jr., 40, Hartselle; possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000.
• Chadrick Wilson NeSmith, 40, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; no longer in custody. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.