Arrests
• Amanda Suzanne Haraway, 42, Athens; manufacturing and distribution of imitation drugs; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Estanislao Ramos Jeronimo, 36, Decatur; first-degree domestic violence, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Gwen Drane, 36, Cullman; two counts of third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Jordan Adams, Athens; fraudulent use of credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carl Clinard, Athens; two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shanna Davis, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Fadell, Athens; three counts of drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Johnson, Athens; two counts of drug trafficking, third-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alice Kingston, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
