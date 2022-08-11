Arrests
• Blake Waylon Hopkins, 33, Danville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Neimiah Dymarcus Vawters, 23, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kavin Maurice Byrd, 40, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Anita Nelms Terry, 40, Hillsboro; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tracey Garren, Wilson; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Richard Justice, Ashville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Halee Mundy, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andrew Ralston, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larry Sneath Jr., Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley York, Athens; three counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
