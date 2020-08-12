Arrests
• Christopher Van Johnson, 39, 80 Pine St., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Morgan sheriff)
• Misty Dawn Powell, 33, 2346 Cameron St. S.W., Decatur; using a false identity to obstruct justice; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Roger Edward Shelton, 50, 2232 Indian Hills Road N.E., Decatur; sex offender registration with local law enforcement; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dyllan Patrick Jones, 28, 2412 Kirby Bridge Road, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $81,300. (Decatur police)
