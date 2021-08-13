Arrests
• Kecia Dela Burden, 39, Cullman; drug trafficking, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Ryan German, 23, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Kwame Quashawn Deloney, 28, Bronx, New York; aggravated assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Nicole Orr, 28, Decatur; assault — chemical endangerment; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jalisha Deshawn Gladney, 25, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Michael Tyler Jennings, 26, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
