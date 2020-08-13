Arrests
• Teontae Shavez Ray, 28, 1514 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jaleel Jamal Young, 27, 2515 Omalley Ave., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Dewayne Clarke, 18, 616 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Amanda Mae McCurry, 29, 12065 Nave Road Apt. A, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shanna Nicole Rozell, 39, 22109 New Garden Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
